WORLD
2 MIN READ
Houthis ramp up attacks against Israel
Yemeni armed group launched dozens of missile and drone attacks on Israeli military and key targets over the past month, retaliating against Israel’s actions in Palestine's Gaza and Yemen.
Houthis ramp up attacks against Israel
Footage released by Houthi Military Media says to show a launch of missile, which the Houthis say they fired at Israel, at an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on December 19, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
January 1, 2025

The Yemeni Houthi group has said it carried out 27 military offensives against Israeli targets in December 2024 in solidarity with Palestinians who are facing an Israeli genocidal war in Gaza.

A statement by the local 26 September website, an outlet linked to the Houthi-run Defence Ministry, said late Tuesday that the group's attacks were "in response to the Zionist genocidal war on Gaza and the Zio-American attacks on Yemen."

The report claimed that the group attacked military and vital targets in Israel, using 11 hypersonic and ballistic missiles, and dozens of combat drones.

Last week, Israel launched air strikes against Houthi-held positions in the capital Sanaa, and the coastal province of Hudaida in response to Houthi drone and missile attacks.

Since Israel's genocidal war on Gaza from October 7, 2023, the Houthis have targeted Israeli sites, cargo ships, or those linked with Tel Aviv with missiles and drones.

Recommended

A coalition led by the US has been carrying out air strikes since the beginning of 2024 that it said are targeting Houthi locations in parts of Yemen in response to attacks by the group on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The counterattacks have been occasionally met with retaliation from the group.

​​​​​​​Due to the intervention of Washington and London, the Houthis announced they considered all American and British ships military targets.

RelatedHouthis vow to defend as US launches multiple strikes on Yemen
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report