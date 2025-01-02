WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia sends more aid to Syria amid relief airlift
Saudi aid to Syrian people from 2011 to 2024 reached nearly $857 million, according to local media.
Saudi Arabia sends more aid to Syria amid relief airlift
The aid shipment is part of Saudi efforts to help the Syrian people in their critical circumstances .  / Photo:  SPA / Others
January 2, 2025

A third Saudi plane carrying humanitarian aid arrived in Damascus, as part of the kingdom’s relief airlift to Syria following the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime last month.

The Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday that the plane was loaded with food, shelter, and medical supplies by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

The aid shipment is part of Saudi efforts to help the Syrian people in their critical circumstances, SPA said, reaffirming the kingdom's "longstanding support for the people of Syria in times of crisis."

Saudi Arabia dispatched two aid planes to Syria on Wednesday.

According to SPA, the Saudi aid to the Syrian people from 2011 to the end of 2024 reached nearly $857 million.

Recommended

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after opposition groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after opposition fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed al Sharaa has now taken charge.

RelatedSyria's foreign minister makes first visit abroad to Saudi Arabia
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report