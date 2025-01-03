Two police officers were injured, one seriously, in an explosion on Thursday night outside a police building in Berlin, according to authorities in the German capital.

The officers were on a routine security patrol when an unidentified object exploded near the fence.

"This evening, at around 8:20 pm, a serious security incident occurred at the fence" around the police building in the Wittenau district of northern Berlin, police posted on social media platform X.

One officer suffered injuries to the face and eyes, while the other experienced "sound trauma". Both received medical treatment.