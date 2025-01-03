WORLD
2 MIN READ
Explosion targets German capital police building, injuring two officers
The officers were on a regular patrol near the police station when the blast occurred.
Explosion targets German capital police building, injuring two officers
Police officers face injuries after explosion near Berlin police building. / Photo: Reuters
January 3, 2025

Two police officers were injured, one seriously, in an explosion on Thursday night outside a police building in Berlin, according to authorities in the German capital.

The officers were on a routine security patrol when an unidentified object exploded near the fence.

"This evening, at around 8:20 pm, a serious security incident occurred at the fence" around the police building in the Wittenau district of northern Berlin, police posted on social media platform X.

One officer suffered injuries to the face and eyes, while the other experienced "sound trauma". Both received medical treatment.

Recommended

When questioned by AFP, a police spokesperson declined to provide further information about the incident.

The explosion comes after 30 German law enforcement officers were injured on New Year's Eve, including one seriously by an illegally manufactured firework.

Five people died across the country in incidents linked to the powerful fireworks Germans traditionally set off to celebrate the new year.

RelatedGermany Christmas market attack and how far-right weaponised disinformation
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report