Former UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has sparked widespread ridicule after erroneously claiming to have visited a non-existent "land border between Italy and Türkiye."

During an appearance on London-based LBC radio, Braverman discussed border control measures aimed at curbing migration.

She said, “Italy has reinforced its borders. They built a wall. I went to see that wall on the land border between Italy and Türkiye.”

Her comment quickly drew mockery, as Italy and Türkiye are separated by more than 1,300 kilometres and do not share a land border.

The mix-up left social media users scratching their heads and prompted a wave of sarcastic responses.

Geography lessons