WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brazilian court orders investigation of Israeli war crimes suspect
Brazil enforces Rome Statute domestically in landmark war crimes case, confirms Hind Rajab Foundation.
Brazilian court orders investigation of Israeli war crimes suspect
Families of victims have joined the case at the Federal Court of the Federal District , seeking justice through legal means.  / Photo: Getty Images
January 4, 2025

In what the group calls a “historic” move, a Brazilian court has directed police to investigate an Israeli soldier accused of war crimes in Gaza, following a complaint by the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), the group announced.

A week ago, HRF alleged the suspect – said to be currently in Brazil as a tourist – participated in demolishing civilian homes as part of Israel’s genocidal campaign.

“This individual actively contributed to the destruction of homes and livelihoods,” said HRF lawyer Maira Pinheiro, citing video and photographic evidence linking the suspect to the acts, according to the group.

HRF is an organisation that advocates for justice, human rights, and accountability for violations of international law, particularly in contexts involving armed conflict and alleged war crimes.

'Historic moment'

Recommended

Families of victims have joined the case at the Federal Court of the Federal District, seeking justice through legal means.

The HRF has called for the suspect’s immediate arrest, warning of the risk of flight from Brazil and evidence tampering.

The court, invoking Brazil’s Code of Criminal Procedure, ordered urgent investigative action, marking a historic instance of a Rome Statute signatory enforcing its provisions domestically.

“This is a historic moment,” said Dyab Abou Jahjah, the group’s chair. “It sets a powerful precedent for holding war criminals accountable.”

RelatedBelgium probes Israeli soldier's war crimes after journalist's report
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report