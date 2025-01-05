Syria’s new Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani arrived in the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday, marking his first visit to the Gulf country.

Shaibani is accompanied by Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and intelligence chief Anas Khattab during the visit, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Sunday’s visit marks the first official visit to Qatar by officials of Syria’s new administration since the fall of the Bashar Assad regime last month to explore opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, SANA said.

Following his first overseas visit to Saudi Arabia, Shaibani unveiled on Friday his intention to visit Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan.

Qatar was one of the first countries to express support for Damascus after Assad’s ouster.