Demi Moore, Sebastian Stan among winners at Golden Globes awards
Demi Moore wins her first major acting award, while Sebastian Stand lands best male actor in a film musical or comedy for "A Different Man."
US actor Sebastian Stan poses with the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for "A Different Man" in the press room during the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills / Photo: Reuters
January 6, 2025

Demi Moore and Sebastian Stan have landed Golden Globe awards as actors competed in the first of this year's Hollywood red-carpet celebrations leading to the Oscars.

Moore won Best Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film on Sunday for her leading role in "The Substance," the story of a fading actress seeking a fountain of youth.

"I'm just in shock right now," Moore said as she held her trophy on stage. "I've been doing this a long time, over 45 years. This is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor."

A few years ago, Moore said, she thought her career might be over. When she read the script for "The Substance," "the universe told me you are not done," she said.

Stan was named best male actor in a film musical or comedy for "A Different Man," a movie about a man with facial disfigurement.

"Our ignorance and discomfort around disability and disfigurement has to end now," Stan said. "We have to normalise it and continue to expose ourselves to it and our children."

Kieran Culkin was named best supporting film actor for "A Real Pain," a dramedy about cousins who travel to Poland to explore their family's roots.

At the start of the show, first-time host Nikki Glaser welcomed the celebrity crowd to "Ozempic's biggest night" and teased Timothee Chalamet, Harrison Ford, Selena Gomez and other power players in the audience.

"You could do anything except tell the country who to vote for," Glaser said, referring to widespread Hollywood support for the losing candidate in the recent US presidential election.

Stabilising Golden Globes

Winning a Globe can shine a spotlight on movies and performances in the run-up to the Academy Awards in March.

So far, awards pundits say, there is no clear favourite for the coveted Best Picture prize at the Oscars.

Globe honorees were chosen by 334 entertainment journalists from 85 countries, compared with roughly 9,000 voters who select the Academy Awards.

The Globes voting body has been expanded in recent years, and organisers instituted reforms after being criticised for ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.

After a few rocky years and the disbanding of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes have seemingly stabilised.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
