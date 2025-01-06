TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK's violent empire over Kurdish people is collapsing — Fidan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urges the terrorist group PKK/YPG to lay down its arms in Syria at the earliest.
PKK's violent empire over Kurdish people is collapsing — Fidan
The terrorist group Daesh is “a poison” for Muslim communities, Turkish foreign minister says. / Photo: AA
January 6, 2025

Türkiye on Monday warned the Western powers against arming the YPG terrorist group in Syria under the guise of fighting Daesh.

"Conditions in Syria have changed. We believe it's only a matter of time before PKK/YPG is eliminated," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a news conference in Ankara.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group, which has waged a decades-long insurgency in which tens of thousands of people, including women and children, have been killed.

The United States has continuously backed YPG with military and financial support, saying that its aim is to prevent the resurgence of Daesh.

"If you (the West) have different aims in the region, if you want to serve another policy by using Daesh as an excuse to embolden the PKK, then there is no way for that either," Fidan said in a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

The PKK's empire of violence built over Kurdish people is on the verge of collapse, Fidan said.

Recommended

He PKK/YPG terrorist group to lay down its arms in Syria “as soon as possible.”

Safadi, for his part, said that anything that threatens Türkiye's security also threatens the security of the region.

Jordan is coordinating with Türkiye to help boost security and stability in the region in light of “challenges we face,” he added.

RelatedFidan to Blinken: PKK/YPG terrorists won't be allowed to shelter in Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul