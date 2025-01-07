In just nine years, Iran has gone from being a regional power to witnessing the complete collapse of its influence in the Middle East.

The loss of Syria, a growing energy crisis, and a crippling ‘brain drain’ have put into question the future of a country that dreamed of reviving Persian greatness.

Flashback to 2015. Tehran celebrates the signing of a nuclear deal with the US and other world powers. Sanctions are about to be lifted, and the economy is ready for growth.

The ‘Shiite Crescent’ — from the Mediterranean Sea to the Persian Gulf — seems to be a fait accompli.

Iranian proxies control key points in the region: Hezbollah in Lebanon, Assad in Syria, Shiite militias in Iraq and Houthis in Yemen.

Supreme leader Ali Khamenei speaks of Iran approaching the “zenith” of its power. The Persian empire seems to be reborn in a new form.

Then the cookie crumbled.

The first blows came during Trump's first presidency. In 2018, he tore up the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed harsh sanctions on Tehran. The Iranian rial collapsed, and inflation skyrocketed.

But the real shock came with the assassination of Qassem Soleimani in 2020. An American missile struck his convoy neat the Baghdad airport, the architect of Iranian expansion in the Middle East died instantly.

This assassination showed that even the most protected regime officials were vulnerable.

It was followed by a series of mysterious deaths of Iranian nuclear scientists. The impenetrable facade of Iranian security cracked.

Last straw on the camel’s back

But the real catastrophe erupted after October 7, 2023.

Raging wars across the Middle East war destroyed Iran's entire system of regional influence within months.

After Hamas's operation against Israel, Hezbollah was drawn into the conflict with Tel Aviv and suffered devastating losses. And in December 2024, the unthinkable happened — the regime of Bashar al Assad in Syria, Iran's key ally, fell.

The fall of Damascus was a crushing blow. Within a week, Iran's forward positions retreated from the Mediterranean Sea to the Iraqi border — 500 kilometres closer to Iran.

Tehran hastily evacuated 4,500 of its citizens from Syria. The land corridor to Israel's border, built over the years, disappeared.

Global and regional powers — the EU, the UK and the Gulf nations — immediately rushed into the resulting vacuum.

What took decades to build collapsed in less than a week. Iran's Revolutionary Guard has tried to put up a brave face. Its generals claim that Assad had long become an unreliable ally.

When Israel attacked Iranian positions in Syria, killing 19 commanders in a year, he allegedly did nothing to protect them. Some even suspected him of secretly colluding with Israel.