Imagine an umbrella that not only shades you from rain and sun but also powers your devices, all the while exuding the futuristic vibes from the sci-fi hit Blade Runner.

A new solar beach umbrella provides exactly that.

A sleek innovation fitted with renewable next-generation perovskite solar cells that transform sunlight into up to 100W of power.

This futuristic umbrella isn’t just a quirky gadget, it’s a symbol of what sustainable charging could look like in the near future.

And it doesn’t stop there.

A company has also unveiled a wearable solar cloak, complete with LED strips and USB-C outputs, proving that portable, renewable energy solutions can be both practical and cutting-edge.

With AI's growing energy needs driving the rise of data centres worldwide, tech companies are racing to find smarter ways to integrate renewable energy into everyday life.

Among these latest innovations is the Chinese electronics giant Anker's portable solar-powered technology.

The latest innovations demonstrate a shift toward portable, renewable energy solutions.

But does this mean charging our smartphones can finally be both practical and eco-friendly?

Related Elon Musk's Neuralink dilemma: Decoding minds, challenging ethics

A glimpse into solar innovation

Using renewable solar energy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and cut carbon emissions, the solar beach umbrella is fitted with a new generation of perovskite solar cells.

But what are perovskite solar cells?

It is a new type of solar cell that can outperform the silicon-based cells found in most of today’s solar panels in almost every way.

It offers a30 percent better performance in bright light and double the efficiency in low-light conditions​​.