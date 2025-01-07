TÜRKİYE
Türkiye ready to support Syria's rebuilding through economic partnership
A strong cooperation needs to be established between Türkiye and Syria after the 13-year civil war to create a politically and economically stable environment for the coming period, says Turkish trade ministry.
The Baath regime’s attacks on Syria’s infrastructure and population to keep holding onto power left behind an economy in shambles. / Photo: Reuters
January 7, 2025

Türkiye has signalled strong economic cooperation for Syria’s reconstruction after the 61-year Baath regime fell in early December last year, leaving behind a country with significant economic and infrastructural problems.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Turkish businesspeople and industrialists’ chambers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in economy and trade met to discuss the reconstruction of Syria and strength its economy and trade, the Ministry of Trade said on Tuesday.

Establishing a sustainable state structure, peace, and security in Syria topped the meeting’s agenda.

The ministry stated a strong cooperation needs to be established between Türkiye and Syria after the 13-year civil war to create a politically and economically stable environment for the coming period.

Bashar al Assad, leader of Syrian regime for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups seized Damascus on December 8, 2024, marking the end of the Baath Party’s control.

The Baath regime’s attacks on Syria’s infrastructure and population to keep holding onto power left behind an economy in shambles, while the civil war that started in 2011 further dampened the country’s development and its human resources.

The war destroyed homes, businesses, schools, electricity distribution, and displaced 6 million people across the globe and 7 million people inside Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
