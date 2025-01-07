Türkiye has signalled strong economic cooperation for Syria’s reconstruction after the 61-year Baath regime fell in early December last year, leaving behind a country with significant economic and infrastructural problems.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Turkish businesspeople and industrialists’ chambers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in economy and trade met to discuss the reconstruction of Syria and strength its economy and trade, the Ministry of Trade said on Tuesday.

Establishing a sustainable state structure, peace, and security in Syria topped the meeting’s agenda.

The ministry stated a strong cooperation needs to be established between Türkiye and Syria after the 13-year civil war to create a politically and economically stable environment for the coming period.