Türkiye’s homegrown Turksat 5A communications satellite continues to improve the nation’s broadcast quality by operating on the Ku band, placing Türkiye among the few countries utilising this high-frequency electromagnetic spectrum for communications.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said that Turksat 5A has been in orbit since 2021, with the Ku band offering higher bandwidth for better resolution broadcasts.

"Using current technologies, approximately 36 megahertz of bandwidth is required for an 8K resolution television broadcast, and with the Turksat 5A's offerings, we have seen an increase in such high-definition broadcasts, marking an important milestone for Türkiye and Turksat's quality of broadcasts," Uraloglu said.

He noted that the satellite enables broadcasts and data communications across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the three seas surrounding Türkiye.

"The Turksat 5A offers effective solutions in international markets and it is used in maritime activities with the increased quality provided by the fifth-generation technology of our satellite," he said.