WORLD
2 MIN READ
Elon Musk is trying to manipulate Germany’s federal elections: Expert
Musk is an entrepreneur of polarisation who divides societies, says political scientist Thomas Greven.
Elon Musk is trying to manipulate Germany’s federal elections: Expert
Greven said it is apparent Elon Musk does not have any knowledge about German politics / Photo: AP
January 9, 2025

US tech billionaire Elon Musk is attempting to manipulate Germany’s federal elections scheduled for February, an expert said Wednesday.

Referring to Musk’s remarks in support of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, political scientist Thomas Greven of Freie Universität Berlin said they can be seen in the scope of freedom of expression.

“It is very clear that he has no idea about German politics. He is a polarising entrepreneur who also makes money by dividing societies and provoking people against each other," Greven said.

Recommended

“We saw his insults against (German Chancellor) Olaf Scholz and (President) Frank-Walter Steinmeier. All of these are extremely ignorant. However, in principle, Elon Musk has the right to express his own opinion like everyone else in the world in a liberal democracy,” he added.

Greven also drew attention to Musk’s involvement in politics in the UK and US.

Nevertheless, if he escalates things further and supports the AfD financially, Germany's attitude towards Musk would change and it wouldn’t tolerate such meddling in the country’s politics, he added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump