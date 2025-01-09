US tech billionaire Elon Musk is attempting to manipulate Germany’s federal elections scheduled for February, an expert said Wednesday.

Referring to Musk’s remarks in support of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, political scientist Thomas Greven of Freie Universität Berlin said they can be seen in the scope of freedom of expression.

“It is very clear that he has no idea about German politics. He is a polarising entrepreneur who also makes money by dividing societies and provoking people against each other," Greven said.