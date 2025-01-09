WORLD
Qatar, the US and Egypt are making a major push to reach a deal to halt Israel's war on Gaza and free remaining hostages before President Joe Biden leaves office.
January 9, 2025

Palestinian sources privy to talks have said that US and Arab mediators made some progress in reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, but not enough to seal a deal.

As talks continued in Qatar on Thursday, the Israeli military carried out strikes across the besieged Palestinian enclave, killing at least 17 people, Palestinian medics said.

The deaths brought to 70 the number of people killed by Israeli strikes across Gaza in the past 24 hours, according to the territory's Health Ministry.

President-elect Donald Trump has warned there will be "hell to pay" if the hostages are not released by his inauguration on January 20.

On Thursday, a Palestinian official close to the mediation effort said the absence of a deal so far did not mean the talks were going nowhere and this was the most serious attempt so far.

"There are extensive negotiations, mediators and negotiators are talking about every word and every detail. There is a breakthrough when it comes to narrowing old existing gaps but there is no deal yet," he told Reuters, without giving further details.

The two sides have been at an impasse for a year over two key issues.

Hamas has said it will only free its remaining hostages if Israel agrees to end the war and withdraw all its troops from Gaza.

RelatedIsrael's border violations are preventing many Lebanese from going home
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
