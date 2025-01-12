Sunday, January 12, 2025

1300 GMT — At least 5,000 Palestinians have been killed and missing in Israel’s ongoing offensive in northern Gaza since October 5, local authorities said.

“Some 9,500 others have also been injured, in addition to the detention of 2,600 people, including women and children, in a flagrant violation of all international conventions and norms,” Palestinian government media office in Gaza said in a statement.

“In the past 100 days, our people in northern Gaza have suffered the most horrific forms of killing, ethnic cleansing, destruction, and displacement," it added.

The media office said attacks on homes, hospitals, public facilities, and infrastructure in northern Gaza “clearly exposes the Israeli occupation's intention to deliberately and systematically eliminate the foundations of life in Gaza and cause a deep humanitarian crisis that exacerbates the suffering of our Palestinian people."

“The occupation will not succeed in displacing our people or stealing their rights,” it added.

More updates 👇

1511 GMT — At least 7 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in northern Gaza

At least seven Palestinians were killed and several others injured in fresh Israeli attacks in northern Gaza, a medical source said.

An Israeli drone shelled a group of civilians in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, leaving three people dead and injuring others, the source said.

Two more people lost their lives in another strike targeting a gathering of civilians in the Al-Karama neighbourhood, northwest of Gaza City, the source added.

1455 GMT — Israeli president says current days ‘critical’ for release of hostages in Gaza

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that the current days are "critical" regarding the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza, expressing hope for reaching a deal with Hamas "soon."

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported early Sunday that an Israeli delegation, including Mossad Chief David Barnea and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, arrived in Qatar for talks on a swap deal with Hamas.

"These are critical days for the release of the hostages,” Herzog said on X.

1409 GMT — Israeli officials propose security buffer zone in Gaza’s Beit Hanoun: Report

Israeli military officials have recommended establishing a permanent security buffer zone in parts of Beit Hanoun town in northern Gaza, Israeli media said.

Senior officials proposed creating the zone on the elevated areas of Beit Hanoun, which overlooks the illegal Israeli settlement of Sderot, Israel’s Army Radio reported.

According to the broadcaster, senior military commanders in the southern region, who are currently leading the offensive in northern Gaza, argue that this buffer zone would permanently prevent Gaza residents from returning to parts of Beit Hanoun in the future.

1055 GMT — 3 Palestinians injured in attacks by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank

Three Palestinians, including two children, were injured in two attacks by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, medics said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said a 15-year-old boy was injured by live fire in his leg and another child, 13, was wounded by bullet shrapnel in his leg in a settler attack on the village of Jaba, south of Jenin.

1010 GMT — 70 children killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last 5 days: civil defence

Around 70 children were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in the last five days, the civil defence service said.

The agency did not provide details on the age of the victims, only saying that they lost their lives in Israeli attacks targeting several areas across the Palestinian enclave.

1002 GMT — Israeli army changes combat strategy in northern Gaza after heavy losses: report

The Israeli army has adjusted its combat strategy in the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoon after suffering heavy losses, Israeli media said.

Four soldiers were killed and six others injured, including two critically, in a bomb explosion in Beit Hanoon on Saturday.

"This incident prompted the Gaza Division to conduct a rapid investigation and change its combat strategy," Maariv newspaper said.

0859 GMT — 'Israel has decimated the entire education system' in Gaza: Malala Yousafzai

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai said she would continue to call out Israel's violations of international law and human rights in Palestine's Gaza.

The education advocate was speaking at a global summit on girls' education in Muslim communities hosted by Pakistan and attended by representatives from dozens of countries.

"In Gaza, Israel has decimated the entire education system," she said in an address to the conference.

"They have bombed all universities, destroyed more than 90 percent of schools, and indiscriminately attacked civilians sheltering in school buildings. I will continue to call out Israel's violations of international law and human rights."

0855 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Israel's war on Gaza reaches 46,565

The Health Ministry in Gaza said at least 28 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 46,565.

The ministry said at least 109,660 people have been wounded in more than 15 months of Israel's war that began on October 7, 2023.

0857 GMT — Jabalia explosion injures eight Israeli soldiers: report

Eight Israeli soldiers from the Givati Infantry Brigade were injured including three critically in Saturday's explosion in Jabalia, northern Gaza, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.