WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indian troops say they killed five Maoists in firefight
Government forces step up efforts to defeat decades-long conflict.
Indian troops say they killed five Maoists in firefight
Amit Shah, India's interior minister, has repeatedly set a deadline for March 2026 to defeat the Maoists. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 13, 2025

Indian troops killed at least five Maoist militants in the latest push to crush the long-running insurgency, with a separate bomb blast wounding two policemen, officers said Sunday.

More than 10,000 people have died in the decades-long insurgency waged by the rebels, who say they are fighting for the rights of marginalised indigenous people in India's resource-rich central regions.

"The security forces have recovered five bodies of the Maoists," police inspector general P. Sunderraj said, describing a firefight in the dense forests of Bijapur district in the central state of Chhattisgarh.

Weapons taken from the bodies of the rebels — three men and two women — included a grenade launcher and rifles, he said.

RelatedClashes between Indian forces and Maoist rebels kill five

Maoist Insurgency

Recommended

In a separate incident, a homemade landmine detonated in Bijapur district, wounding two policemen.

Government forces have stepped up efforts to defeat the decades-long conflict, with around 287 rebels killed in 2024, according to official figures.

The rebels, also known as Naxalites after the district where their armed campaign began in 1967, were inspired by the Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong.

Around 1,000 suspected Naxalites were arrested and 837 surrendered last year.

Amit Shah, India's interior minister, has repeatedly set a deadline for March 2026 to defeat the Maoists.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump