US House Republicans have introduced a bill that would allow President-elect Donald Trump to enter into potential negotiations with Denmark to acquire Greenland.

Called "Make Greenland Great Again Act," the bill was introduced by Republican Representative Andy Ogles on Monday.

"Congress hereby authorises the President, beginning at 12:01 pm Eastern Standard Time on January 20, 2025, to seek to enter into negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark to secure the acquisition of Greenland by the United States," the draft bill read.

"Not later than five calendar days after reaching an agreement with the Kingdom of Denmark relating to the acquisition of Greenland by the United States, the President shall transmit to the appropriate congressional committees the agreement, including all related materials and annexes," it added.

Push and push back