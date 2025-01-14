US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was heckled in Washington, DC, during his address at the Atlantic Council event on the Middle East, with a woman protester in solidarity with Palestine's Gaza shouting "bloody Blinken", "Secretary of Genocide" and "We will not forgive you."

He was speaking on his foreign policy on Tuesday as his four-year term is set to end next week.

"Secretary of genocide, you have the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocent people on your hands," shouted the woman protester.

"Your legacy will be genocide. You will forever be known as Bloody Blinken, secretary of genocide. You have the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocent people on your hands! We will not forget, shame on you” she continued while being escorted out.

"I respect your views. Please allow me to share mine. Thank you," Blinken responded.

Blinken faced two more interruptions, with another protester calling him a "monster" and a "war criminal ."

Biden administration has been facing criticism over its support for Israel during its war on Gaza which killed around 46,000 Palestinians since October 2023.