WORLD
4 MIN READ
British minister Tulip Siddiq resigns following Bangladesh graft probe
Siddiq was named in December in a Bangladeshi investigation into her family's alleged involvement in siphoning funds from infrastructure projects, including a $12.65 billion nuclear power contract.
British minister Tulip Siddiq resigns following Bangladesh graft probe
Siddiq is an MP for a north London constituency whose ministerial job was part of the finance ministry and responsible for the UK's financial services sector as well as anti-corruption measures. / Photo: AP Archive
January 14, 2025

Anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq has resigned from the UK government after being named in graft probes in Bangladesh launched when her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, was ousted as the country's leader.

In a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday, Siddiq repeated she had done nothing wrong but said continuing in office would likely "be a distraction from the work of the government".

Siddiq, 42, has been dogged by claims about her links to Hasina, who fled Bangladesh in August after a student-led uprising against her decades-long, increasingly authoritarian tenure as prime minister.

Hasina, 77, has defied extradition requests to face Bangladeshi charges including of mass murder.

On Monday, Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission announced she and her family members, including Siddiq, were subject to another graft probe, this time over an alleged land grab of lucrative plots in a suburb of the capital Dhaka.

Family members including Siddiq had already emerged as named targets of the commission's investigation into accusations of embezzlement of $5 billion connected to a nuclear power plant.

Bangladeshi money laundering investigators have since ordered the country's big banks to hand over details of transactions relating to Siddiq as part of the probe.

In her letter of resignation, Siddiq claimed her "family connections were a matter of public record" and that she had acted with "full transparency".

She insisted her "loyalty is and always will be" to the Labour government and the "programme of national renewal and transformation it has embarked upon".

"I have therefore decided to resign from my ministerial position."

RelatedBangladesh orders banks to assist UK minister graft probe
Recommended

Several London properties

Starmer thanked Siddiq for her work and said: "I appreciate that to end ongoing distraction from delivering our agenda to change Britain, you have made a difficult decision and want to be clear that the door remains open for you going forward.

Siddiq is an MP for a north London constituency whose ministerial job was part of the finance ministry and responsible for the UK's financial services sector as well as anti-corruption measures.

Over the weekend, a Sunday Times investigation revealed details about the claims that she spent years living in a London flat bought by an offshore company connected to two Bangladeshi businessmen.

The flat was eventually transferred as a gift to a Bangladeshi lawyer with links to Hasina, her family and her ousted government, according to the newspaper.

It also reported Siddiq and her family were given or used several other London properties bought by members or associates of the Awami League party.

Starmer swiftly appointed Emma Reynolds, who was a pensions minister, to Siddiq's role.

Reynolds, 47, was elected to office at the 2024 national election, which saw the Labour Party regain power after 14 years in opposition.

She currently represents the Wycombe constituency in southern England and previously served as a lawmaker for a different seat in central England between 2010 and 2019.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump