Türkiye, Mongolia sign several agreements to boost cooperation
The visit is hailed as a turning point in Turkish-Mongolian relations, with both nations expressing their commitment to deepening cooperation across multiple sectors.
Ukhnaa Khurelsukh arrived in Türkiye on Wednesday for a five-day official visit. / Photo: AA
January 16, 2025

Türkiye and Mongolia have signed multiple bilateral agreements during Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh's visit to Ankara, the first such visit by a Mongolian head of state in over two decades.

During a joint media briefing in the Turkish capital, Ankara, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Mongolian counterpart signed eleven comprehensive agreements spanning various sectors.

Among the key agreements was a cooperation protocol between Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) and Mongolian National Broadcaster (MNB), aimed at enhancing media collaboration and cultural exchange between the two nations.

The bilateral talks yielded significant progress in healthcare and education, with both nations signing agreements to foster cooperation in medical sciences and academic exchanges.

These agreements are expected to facilitate knowledge sharing, joint research initiatives, and student exchange programs between Turkish and Mongolian institutions.

The visit has been hailed as a turning point in Turkish-Mongolian relations, with both nations expressing their commitment to deepening cooperation across multiple sectors.

The establishment of a strategic partnership framework is expected to pave the way for increased bilateral trade, cultural exchange, and diplomatic coordination in regional and international affairs.

Historical ties

Invited by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the trip aims to strengthen the historical and cultural bonds between the two nations while exploring new avenues for cooperation in bilateral, regional, and global contexts.

This is Mongolia's first presidential visit to Türkiye in 21 years, intending to strengthen historical and cultural ties between the Turkish and Mongolian peoples for mutual benefit.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Mongolia, established on June 24, 1969, have deepened over the years, particularly after the opening of embassies in Ulaanbaatar and Ankara in 1996 and 1997, respectively.

With more than 100 bilateral agreements signed, the two nations have solidified their legal framework for cooperation in various fields.

Türkiye places significant importance on its historical ties with Mongolia, which is home to the Orkhon Inscriptions (Orhun Yazitlari), the oldest known Turkic monuments.

