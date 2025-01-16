At least $10 billion will likely be needed to rebuild Gaza's devastated health system over the next five to seven years, according to an initial World Health Organization assessment.

"The needs are massive," the UN health agency's representative in the Palestinian territories, Rik Peeperkorn, told reporters on Thursday.

With a ceasefire finally looming, humanitarians are calling for a dramatic scaling up of humanitarian aid into war-ravaged Gaza, amid efforts to determine the size of the towering needs.

Peeperkorn said his team's initial estimate of the cost to rebuild just the health sector was "even more than $3 billion for the first 1.5 years and then actually $10 billion for the five to seven years".

"In Gaza, we all know the destruction is so massive. I have never seen that anywhere else in my life," he said.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus meanwhile said "less than half of Gaza hospitals are functional".

He hailed Wednesday's announcement from mediators that Israel and Hamas had finally reached a truce as "just about the best news".

He voiced hope that "this agreement marks the end of the darkest chapter in the history of the relationship between the Israelis and the Palestinians".

"We welcome this news with great relief, but also with sorrow that it has come too late for those who have died in the conflict," he said.