WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel kills over 110 Palestinians since announcement of ceasefire deal
The deal now ratified by Israel's war cabinet includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.
Israel kills over 110 Palestinians since announcement of ceasefire deal
The three-phase deal would take effect Sunday. / Photo: AA
January 17, 2025

Israeli air strikes have killed 113 Palestinians since the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, according to an official tally.

According to Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza's Civil Defence Service, the latest attacks include 31 women and 28 children.

The fatalities came after the Wednesday announcement of a ceasefire agreement which is intended to take effect on Sunday.

Basal confirmed that 87 of the total casualties were killed in Gaza's northern governorates, while 16 took place in the southern regions, including 14 in Khan Younis and two in Rafah.

The remaining 10 were killed in the Central Governorate of Gaza.

The violence also left over 264 people wounded, with the numbers expected to rise as attacks continue.

Qatar announced a ceasefire agreement Wednesday to end more than 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Recommended

The three-phase deal would take effect Sunday.

The deal, ratified by Israel's war Cabinet on Friday, includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Over 46,876 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed and more than 110,642 wounded in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

The war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

RelatedWHO upbeat on scaling up aid under Gaza ceasefire terms
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump