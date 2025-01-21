US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has met with his counterparts from Australia, India and Japan as the Trump administration kicked off its formal foreign policy engagements in discussions with the Asia-Pacific group "Quad."

The grouping of the four countries has been seen by many as an initiative to contain China, something over which President Donald Trump and his predecessors have all expressed deep concern.

The timing of Tuesday's meeting — on Trump's first full day in office and just hours after Rubio was sworn in as America's top diplomat — suggests that it will remain a priority for Trump.

However, none of the four foreign ministers — Rubio, Australian Penny Wong, Indian S. Jaishankar or Japanese Iwaya Takeshi — spoke as they opened their meeting at the State Department. Instead they stood silent and expressionless in front of their respective flags before journalists were ushered out.

Rubio was to see each of the other three separately after the group meeting.

The Quad was established in 2007 to bring together countries that had worked together in response to the devastating 2004 earthquake and tsunami in the Indian Ocean. Its members stress its diplomatic nature and broad focus on regional issues, including infrastructure, humanitarian aid, disaster relief, climate change and maritime security.

Even though security is only part of the mix, the Quad is a major component of the American strategy to counter China growing influence and vast territorial claims in the region, including to virtually all of the strategically important South China Sea andTaiwan.

The strategic element to the Quad has prompted China to accuse the four countries of attempting to form an "Asian NATO".

China hawk

During his time in the Senate, Rubio was a "China hawk" and he has been sanctioned by the Chinese government for outspoken remarks about the country's human rights record.

Last week in his confirmation hearing, Rubio called China "the most potent, dangerous and near-peer adversary this nation has ever confronted."