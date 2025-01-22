US President Donald Trump has ended Day 1 of his presidency with a dizzying display of force, signing a blizzard of executive orders, pardoning nearly all of his supporters who rioted on January 6, 2021, warning China, EU of tariffs and Russia of sanctions, touting $500 billion AI project, and taking credit for Gaza truce.

In his first White House press conference of the new term on Tuesday evening, Trump laid out plans to slap tariffs on the European Union and impose a 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods starting February 1, citing the flow of fentanyl from China to Mexico and Canada.

"The European Union is very, very bad to us," he asserted, emphasising his tough stance on international trade. Trump's history of confronting trade imbalances was clear as he reiterated, "It's the only way ... you're going to get fairness."

Trump said his administration was discussing imposing a 10 percent tariff on goods imported from China on February 1 because fentanyl is being sent from China to Mexico and Canada.

The US President added that he had already imposed large tariffs on China during his first term.

Ukraine and Gaza wars

Addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine, Trump hinted at the likelihood of additional sanctions on Russia, depending on President Vladimir Putin's willingness to engage in peace talks.

"Sounds likely," he responded when asked about further measures.

His thoughts on the war itself were blunt: "The war should have never started. If you had a competent president, which you didn't, the war wouldn't have happened. The war in Ukraine would have never happened if I were president."

Trump criticised former President Joe Biden's handling of Israel's genocide in Gaza, saying he could not secure a Gaza ceasefire and hostage exchange deal sooner.

"Biden couldn't get it done," he said. "It was only the imposition that I put on it as a deadline that got it done."

"The hostages are starting to come back. If I weren’t here, they wouldn't be back ever...They would have all died."