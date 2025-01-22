WORLD
US-India discuss 'irregular immigration' as 18,000 Indians face deportation
Top diplomats of both sides hold talks in Washington DC. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that New Delhi is preparing to take back its citizens residing illegally in US to placate Trump.
Migrants from India share water in the intense heat after walking into the US from Mexico in June, 2024.  / Photo: AFP Archive
January 22, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio haas raised with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, concerns related to "irregular migration", the State Department said.

"Secretary Rubio also emphasised the Trump Administration's desire to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to irregular migration," the State Department said in a statement late on Tuesday.

New US President Donald Trump took office on Monday and issued a raft of executive orders that aim to clamp down on illegal immigration and advance his goal of deporting millions of immigrants who are in the US illegally.

He had made immigration a key issue of his election campaign last year.

The Indian government is prepared to work with the Trump administration to identify and take back all its citizens residing illegally in the US, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The report added that the two countries have together identified some 18,000 Indian migrants who are in the US illegally and could be deported.

India, separately on its part, has said that the movement of skilled professionals is an important part of India-US ties and benefits both countries amid a debate over H-1B visas on which Trump and his billionaire backer Elon Musk offered support to the visas.

India, known for its massive pool of IT professionals, many of whom work across the world, accounts for the bulk of H-1B visas issued by the United States.

Trump says he fully backed the programme opposed by some of his supporters after Musk vowed to go to "war" to defend it.

India received about 78 percent of the 265,777 H-1B visas issued by the United States in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2023.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRT World
