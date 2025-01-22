The M23 rebels have seized an eastern town in Democratic Republic of Congo amid intense clashes that have displaced nearly 250,000 people beginning earlier this month.

Videos on social media showed members of the rebel group taking control of Minova in Kalehe Territory.

Several armed groups are operating in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo but prominent among them are the M23 rebels.

The Tutsi-led M23 rebels claim to defend Tutsi interests against ethnic Hutu militias whose leaders are linked to the genocide of Tutsi in Rwanda in 1994.

Since 2021, the group allegedly backed by Rwanda, resumed attacks on the Congolese army, seizing several strategic locations in the east.

According to a video on X by @goma24news based in the capital, Kinshasa, an M23 rebel commander returned to his people in Minova after 15 years.