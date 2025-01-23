Thursday, January 23, 2025

1911 GMT — Two Palestinians have been killed and others wounded in Israeli attacks in southern and central Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement.

Casualties occurred in an Israeli artillery strike targeting a house in the Tel Al-Sultan neighbourhood in western Rafah, southern Gaza, a medical source said.

The neighbourhood is designated a "safe" area under the deal between Israel and Hamas, allowing Palestinians to return.

Another medical source said an injured Palestinian was transferred to the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah, central Gaza after being shot by Israeli forces stationed in the eastern areas of the Al Bureij refugee camp.

1912 GMT — UN reports significant improvement in operating conditions in Gaza amid ceasefire

The UN has reported a significant improvement in aid operations amid the implementation of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Citing the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said at a news conference that "aid, cargo and humanitarian personnel are moving into areas that were previously hard to reach."

"Yesterday, humanitarian organisations on the ground in Gaza transported 118 trucks of food parcels and flour from the UNRWA (UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees) warehouses to more than 60 distribution points across southern Gaza," he said.

1912 GMT — Gaza 'ceasefire is not a permanent solution': Arab League chief

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has stated that the ceasefire in Gaza does not provide a lasting solution, noting that peace can only be achieved by fulfilling the Palestinian people's right to an independent state.

Describing Israel's 15-month campaign of attacks as a "war of genocide" against Gaza, Gheit told the UN Security Council that "the ceasefire is not a permanent solution."

"The basis for peace can only be achieved by the realisation of the Palestinian people of their right to an independent state on the borders of June 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital," he said.

1858 GMT — Jordan urges adherence to Gaza agreement, cautions about Israeli escalation in occupied West Bank

Jordan's King Abdullah II has emphasised the importance of adhering to the ceasefire deal in Gaza and warned about Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank.

King Abdullah stressed "the need to maintain coordination on various issues of mutual concern," highlighting "the United States’ pivotal role in promoting stability and achieving peace regionally and globally."

He underscored "the need to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire in Gaza, and increase the flow of humanitarian aid."

1817 GMT — Gaza ceasefire offers a 'ray of hope,' says UN official

A senior UN official has welcomed the recently implemented Gaza ceasefire, calling it a "ray of hope" for the ongoing suffering of Palestinians.

"This critical and long-awaited agreement offers a ray of hope, a long-overdue moment that provides much-needed relief for Palestinians in Gaza and the hostages reunited with their loved ones," Khaled Khiari, UN assistant secretary-general for the Middle East and Asia and the Pacific, said.

He emphasised the importance of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) and said the agency "must be enabled to carry out its mandate, as adopted by the General Assembly, in all its areas of operation."

1708 GMT — People in Gaza are 'hungry and homeless': WFP official

The head of emergency communications at the World Food Programme (WFP), who saw the devastation and destruction in Gaza, has said people in the enclave are facing serious hunger and no one has a place to live.

"It was a particularly difficult moment. After 15 months of war, everyone is hungry and homeless," Dumont said.

"Desperation was increasing. People were afraid that food would run out. We were not able to get enough food in because the security situation was getting also very difficult."

1606 GMT — Gaza ceasefire collapse to drag Middle East into ‘uncertainty, chaos’: Jordan

Jordan’s foreign minister has warned that the collapse of a Gaza ceasefire deal will drag the whole Middle East region into “anxiety, uncertainty, and chaos.”

“As we talk about Gaza and the risk of the ceasefire not holding which is dragging not just Gaza into hell again but the whole region into anxiety, uncertainty and chaos that we have seen,” Ayman Safadi said during a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“We’re going to see a bottom of pressure from the people of both sides to ensure that the ceasefire holds because you know we cannot forget the hell it has been last year for everybody,” Safadi said.

1513 GMT — Israel has to withdraw from Lebanon ahead of deadline completely: Hezbollah

Hezbollah has said that Israel has to completely withdraw from Lebanon as the 60-day period in a ceasefire deal comes to an end, adding that the Lebanese state should push for guarantee for the withdrawal.

The group also said in a statement that it was following developments and that any breach of the agreement would not be accepted.

1427 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis unilaterally free 113 prisons: Red Cross

The Yemeni Houthi group has unilaterally released 113 detainees, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said.

“We are pleased to see that humanitarian considerations are being prioritised, particularly for the families eagerly awaiting the return of their loved ones,” said Daphnee Maret, the ICRC’s head of delegation in Yemen.

Maret said the ICRC is prepared to extend its humanitarian services to people detained in relation to the conflict in Yemen and their families.

1355 GMT — Israel burns homes in Jenin as deadly raids continue

The Israeli army burned several homes in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank, witnesses have said.

“Five homes were set ablaze in the Al-Ghaber neighbourhood in Jenin camp,” an eyewitness said.

The attack came as the army continued its military assaults for the third day in a row in Jenin, killing at least 12 people and wounding 40 others.

1315 GMT — Hundreds of Palestinian civilians forced to flee under fire amid Israeli assault on Jenin

Hundreds of Palestinians were forcibly displaced by the Israeli army from the Jenin refugee camp amid a military operation in the northern occupied West Bank city, according to residents.

“The situation in the camp is extremely difficult amid the violent assault,” a Palestinian woman, who declined to be named, said, adding that water, electricity, and communication networks have been severed.

Forced to leave with her disabled elderly mother, she recounted, “I couldn’t manage on my own; other residents helped us evacuate.”

The forced evacuations are concentrated in the southern and western areas of the camp, particularly in the Damaj and Hawashin neighbourhoods.

1314 GMT — Jordan's FM to Davos: We cannot afford another war in the occupied West Bank

Jordan could not afford another war in the neighbouring Israeli-occupied Palestinian West Bank, the country's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

1220 GMT — Israeli tank kills two Palestinians west of Gaza's Rafah, Gaza's civil defence says

An Israeli tank has killed two Palestinians west of Gaza's Rafah, the Gaza Civil Defence has said.

Israel and Hamas agreed to halt fighting in Gaza in a deal that went into effect on Sunday.

1214 GMT — Gaza death toll nears 47,300 as 120 bodies recovered from rubble

Palestinian medics retrieved the bodies of 120 people from under the rubble in Gaza, pushing the overall death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 47,283, the Health Ministry has said.

Despite the recent ceasefire, the true scale of the death toll remains uncertain. As more bodies are uncovered, the number of fatalities is expected to rise significantly.

A ministry statement added that 306 wounded people were also transferred to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of injuries to 111,472 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

1049 GMT — Israeli army arrests 22 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids