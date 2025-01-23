WORLD
3 MIN READ
Belarus accuses EU of gross interference in upcoming presidential election
European Parliament resolution a ‘gross interference in electoral processes of sovereign state,’ says Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman.
Belarus accuses EU of gross interference in upcoming presidential election
Belarus will hold a presidential election in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko will seek a seventh term. / Photo: AFP
January 23, 2025

Belarus accused Europe of “gross interference” in its upcoming presidential election later this week.

Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told reporters in the capital Minsk that debates are planned today on a resolution of the European Parliament, which was adopted by lawmakers later in the day, regarding the presidential election scheduled to be held on Sunday.

“Already at this stage, it is obvious that the draft is a gross interference in the electoral processes of a sovereign state. It has nothing to do with the real state of affairs and is intended to put pressure on the free expression of the will of Belarusian citizens,” Glaz said.

Glaz claimed that the Belarusian Foreign Ministry also received a statement from the European External Action Service (EEAS) planned to be released following the election.

“The elections in Belarus have just begun, and everything has already been condemned and not recognized,” Glaz further said, rejecting claims from the statement that restrictions on "access of independent media to Belarus seriously undermine the legitimacy of the electoral process".

Recommended

He also said that about 330 foreign journalists were accredited to cover the election, going on to claim that the EEAS statement studied by Minsk shows European diplomacy is "admitting its impotence" amid Belarus' readiness to find solutions to specific challenges.

"The statement was not without the traditional set of cliches about the EU's support for democratic rights and fundamental freedoms. This is pure hypocrisy against the backdrop of the illegal sanctions that the EU has imposed on ordinary Belarusian citizens,” he added.

On January 26, Belarus will hold a presidential election in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko will seek a seventh term in office against four other candidates.

Early voting began on Tuesday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump