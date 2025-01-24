Leaked internal documents reveal that Microsoft has come out as a major provider of cloud services and artificial intelligence (AI) to the Israeli military, with support increasing dramatically since the war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023.

According to documents obtained by Drop Site News, Israel has emerged as one of Microsoft's top global partners, with engineering support and consultancy costs totalling about $10 million since the Gaza war began.

Microsoft has yet to publicly confirm or deny the report, and it has not responded to requests for comment.

With additional support projects worth $30 million under consideration in 2024, the total size of Israel's contract with the tech company, which is expected to be much larger, could not be determined from the documents.

The Israeli military's use of Microsoft services has seen unprecedented growth, with cloud storage usage jumping over 155 percent between June 2023 and April 2024, peaking just before the Rafah invasion in May 2024.

Microsoft's most utilised services include translation tools and Azure OpenAI, accounting for nearly 75 percent of total military usage.