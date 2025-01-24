President Donald Trump has ordered federal prisons to house inmates who "identify" as transgender women in men’s facilities and halt medical treatments related to gender transition.

The move was part of a wide-ranging executive order issued by Trump on his first day in office meant to limit government recognition of an individual’s gender to their sex at birth.

The order calls for the federal government to define sex as only male or female and for that to be reflected on official documents such as passports and policies such as federal prison assignments.

The directive on prisoners also applies to immigration detainees and is among the more concrete parts of the order.

Trump’s order says it is intended to protect women’s spaces from those who self-identify as women.

Trump had also set some restrictions on housing and health care for transgender prisoners in his previous term.

The order contains specific details on how it should apply in federal prisons, which house nearly 2,300 transgender inmates about 1.5 percent of the total population.