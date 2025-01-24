Two US military planes carrying dozens of expelled migrants have arrived in Guatemala, authorities said, without specifying whether they were part of the deportation operation launched by President Donald Trump.

A total of 79 Guatemalans — 48 men and 31 women — were on a first flight that landed at around midnight, the Central American country's migration institute said on Friday.

The second, with an unspecified number of migrants on board, arrived on Friday morning.

The White House announced late on Thursday that "538 illegal immigrant criminals" had been arrested and hundreds deported by military aircraft, saying that "the largest massive deportation operation in history is well under way."

The Guatemalan government did not confirm whether any of those migrants were among the deportees that arrived on Friday.

"These are flights that took place after Trump took office," an official in the Guatemalan vice president's office told AFP.

A Pentagon source told AFP that "overnight, two DOD (Department of Defense) aircraft conducted repatriation flights from the US to Guatemala."

Early on Friday the White House posted an image on X of men in shackles being marched into a military aircraft, with the caption: "Deportation flights have begun."

And Trump told reporters that the flights were to get "the bad, hard criminals out."