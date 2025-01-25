WORLD
Hamas accuses Israel of delaying Gaza deal terms, warns of 'repercussions'
Israel's Netanyahu threatens to prevent displaced Palestinians from returning to northern Gaza, accusing Hamas of violating a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement.
Hamas says Israel "continues to procrastinate implementing terms of ceasefire by keeping Al-Rashid Street closed, preventing displaced from returning to northern Gaza".  / Photo: AFP
January 25, 2025

Hamas said that Israel was delaying the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire terms by preventing displaced Palestinians from returning to north of the enclave, warning that such delays could have "repercussions" for the subsequent stages of the agreement.

In a statement, Israeli PM Benjamin’s office claimed that Hamas violated the Gaza deal by failing to free Israeli captive Arbel Yehud.

“Israel has received four female hostage soldiers” from Hamas, “and in return will release security prisoners” the office said.

Hamas freed four female Israeli soldiers early Saturday under the ceasefire agreement with Israel. “In accordance with the agreement, Israel will not allow the passage of Palestinians to the north of Gaza, until the arrangement of the release of civilian Arbel Yehud, who was supposed to be released today,” Netanyahu’s office said.

According to the Israeli Channel 12, Israel demanded proof from Hamas that Yehud is alive and will be freed next week.

Captive is alive

Egypt’s state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel, citing a well-informed source, said that Yehud alive and will be released next Saturday. According to the source, Egyptian and Qatari mediators were informed that the Israeli captive is alive, without giving any further details.

Under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire day, Israel is planned to withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor area that separates northern Gaza from its south, allowing displaced Palestinian to return to their areas in northern Gaza.

Some 200 Palestinian prisoners were also freed by Israel on Saturday under the deal.

Prisoner exchange and sustained calm

The first six-week phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on January 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed nearly 47,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 111,400 since October 7, 2023.

On the first day of the ceasefire, Israel released 90 Palestinian detainees in return for three Israeli captives set free by Hamas.

The three-phase ceasefire agreement includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

