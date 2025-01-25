Hamas said that Israel was delaying the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire terms by preventing displaced Palestinians from returning to north of the enclave, warning that such delays could have "repercussions" for the subsequent stages of the agreement.

In a statement, Israeli PM Benjamin’s office claimed that Hamas violated the Gaza deal by failing to free Israeli captive Arbel Yehud.

“Israel has received four female hostage soldiers” from Hamas, “and in return will release security prisoners” the office said.

Hamas freed four female Israeli soldiers early Saturday under the ceasefire agreement with Israel. “In accordance with the agreement, Israel will not allow the passage of Palestinians to the north of Gaza, until the arrangement of the release of civilian Arbel Yehud, who was supposed to be released today,” Netanyahu’s office said.

According to the Israeli Channel 12, Israel demanded proof from Hamas that Yehud is alive and will be freed next week.

Captive is alive

Egypt’s state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel, citing a well-informed source, said that Yehud alive and will be released next Saturday. According to the source, Egyptian and Qatari mediators were informed that the Israeli captive is alive, without giving any further details.