TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish forces 'neutralise' 15 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria
"Two of the terrorists were targeted in the Gara region of northern Iraq, while 13 terrorists were targeted in the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operation zones in northern Syria," says Türkiye's National Defense Ministry.
Turkish forces 'neutralise' 15 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria
The Turkish Armed Forces will continue to carry out "rapid and continuous operations to destroy terrorism at its source," says Türkiye's National Defense Ministry. / Photo: AA Archive
January 28, 2025

Turkish security forces "neutralised" 15 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry has said.

Two of the terrorists were targeted in the Gara region of northern Iraq, while 13 terrorists were targeted in the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operation zones in Northern Syria, the ministry said on X.

The Turkish Armed Forces will continue to carry out "rapid and continuous operations to destroy terrorism at its source," it added. The term "neutralise" is used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists were killed, captured, or surrendered.

PKK terrorists frequently hide in northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks against Türkiye. In northern Syria, Türkiye has carried out a series of successful anti-terror operations since 2016, including Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019), to prevent the establishment of a terror corridor and ensure the peaceful settlement of residents.

Recommended

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK. Since the fall of the Assad regime, the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG has attempted to exploit regional instability to create a "terror corridor" along the border with Türkiye.

RelatedTürkiye urges Iraq to designate PKK a terror group
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory