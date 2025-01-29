TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns Israeli attack that killed citizens near Lebanon border
The Foreign Ministry confirmed that contact had been lost with the three Turkish nationals before they were killed in the air strike and expressed deep sorrow over their deaths.
The Foreign Ministry condemned the attack in the strongest terms, calling it unlawful and holding Israel accountable for its escalation of violence in the region. / Photo: AA Archive
January 29, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned an Israeli air strike that killed three Turkish citizens near the Lebanon-Israel border. The individuals had been reported missing while attempting to cross into Israel illegally.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry confirmed that contact had been lost with the three Turkish nationals before they were killed in the air strike, and expressed deep sorrow over their deaths.

"We wish Allah’s mercy upon our citizens and extend our condolences to their families," the statement read, adding that procedures are underway to repatriate their bodies to Türkiye as soon as possible.

Türkiye demands an end to Israeli aggression

The Foreign Ministry condemned the attack in the strongest terms, calling it unlawful and holding Israel accountable for its escalation of violence in the region.

"As we have emphasised on every occasion, Israel must immediately end its aggressive policies that disregard human life and escalate tensions in our region," the statement continued.

Türkiye has repeatedly criticised Israel's military actions, particularly in Gaza and surrounding areas, and continues to advocate for de-escalation and regional stability.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
