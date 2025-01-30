WORLD
3 MIN READ
What made us might have made aliens too and here’s why
NASA’s latest asteroid samples reveal that key ingredients for life likely arrived from space billions of years ago, hinting at the possibility of extraterrestrial life.
What made us might have made aliens too and here’s why
If life-building materials exist in space, alien life could have formed elsewhere in the universe, having emerged from similar conditions. / Photo: AP
January 30, 2025

For a long time, scientists have wondered how life began on Earth. One big question is whether the building blocks of life were created here or if they came from space.

NASA’s new asteroid samples provide strong evidence that some of these ingredients may have arrived from space billions of years ago.

NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft travelled to an asteroid called Bennu, collected samples, and brought them back to Earth in 2023.

Scientists have now studied these samples and found some key clues. In the 122 grams of dust and pebbles it collected were amino acids, nitrogen as well as salty minerals, all of which are essential to life.

NASA scientist Daniel Glavin noted that one of the most unexpected findings was the large amount of nitrogen, including ammonia, in the asteroid samples.

Bennu, a small asteroid about half a kilometre wide, was once part of a much larger asteroid that broke apart after collisions with other space rocks.

Scientists now believe that this original asteroid contained a vast system of underground lakes or even oceans. Over time, the water evaporated, leaving behind salty mineral traces that provide important clues about its watery past.

RelatedExperts unveil 'alien' bodies as Mexico lawmakers discuss extraterrestrial life

Why the findings might hint at alien life

Recommended

While similar organic molecules have been detected in meteorites before, Glavin said that those from Bennu are extraterrestrial, they formed in space rather than being contaminated by Earth’s environment.

This means that if these materials were already floating around space billions of years ago, they could have landed on young Earth and helped life begin.

This backs the idea that if these life-building materials exist in space, alien life could have formed elsewhere in the universe, having emerged from similar conditions.

Although this discovery has become an exciting push for the search for extraterrestrial life, scientists are still looking for more evidence.

There is growing interest in sending a mission to gather rocks and soil from Ceres, a dwarf planet in the main asteroid belt that may have once held water.

Meanwhile, Jupiter’s moon Europa and Saturn’s moon Enceladus, both believed to contain subsurface oceans, remain top priorities for future exploration.

NASA has also collected core samples from Mars, but their return to Earth is currently on hold as the agency explores the fastest and most cost-effective way to retrieve them.

“Are we alone?” asked the Smithsonian Institution’s Tim McCoy, one of the lead study authors.

“That’s one of the questions we’re trying to answer.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu