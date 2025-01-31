A public opinion poll released Friday showed that only 4 percent of Israelis believe the objectives of the Gaza war have been fully achieved, despite the return of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza.

The Lazar Institute survey, which sampled 517 Israelis with a margin of error of 4.4 percent, was published by the Israeli daily Maariv.

When asked if Israel had met its goals in the Gaza war, 4 percent of respondents said the objectives had been fully achieved, 57 percent said they had not been fully realised, 32 percent believed the objectives had not been achieved at all, and 7 percent were unsure.

Regarding the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, 31 percent of respondents saw it as a sign the war had ended, while 57 percent disagreed, and 12 percent were uncertain.

The poll also revealed that 36 percent of Israelis believe the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas will be fully implemented, while 36 percent think it will not be completed, and 28 percent were unsure.