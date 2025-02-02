CULTURE
Canadian hockey fans boo US national anthem after Trump's tariffs
Fans jeer during "Star-Spangled Banner" before an NHL game between the Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild.
Canadian artist Mandia performed “O Canada” before the American national anthem, as is customary at NHL games. / Photo: AP
Canadian hockey fans have booed the US national anthem in Ottawa after American President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on goods from Canada.

Fans at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa jeered during the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the Ottawa Senators' home game against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Earlier, Trump placed tariffs on goods imported from Canada and Mexico, unless the two countries tightened up the borders to cut down on drugs entering the US, as well as illegal immigrants. He also announced a 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports.

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada has struck back at US tariffs with CAN$155 billion (US$106 billion) in tariffs on American products entering Canada.

“Tonight, I am announcing Canada will be responding to the US trade actions, with 25% tariffs against $155 billion worth of American goods,” Trudeau said at a news conference, following an hours-long meeting with Canada’s provincial premiers.

