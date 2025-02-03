Washington, DC — Senators and members of Congress have joined a tense crowd outside USAID's headquarters in Washington, DC, chanting, holding signs, and blasting the world's richest man Elon Musk, who has been wrestling for control of the US foreign aid agency in recent days.

Many of those who protested on Monday were USAID employees, now locked out of their offices. Some had already begun clearing out their desks at an annex office near the National Mall, hauling away tote bags stuffed with their personal belongings, unsure if they'd ever return.

Democratic Senators and Congresspeople who joined the protesters included Chris Van Hollen, Ilhan Omar, Jim McGovern, Chris Murphy, Jamie Raskin, and others. They spoke with force, condemning what they saw as the seizure of the agency.

"I lived in a camp," Representative Omar told TRT World. "I know how USAID kept my family alive. It is key to US soft power."

Representative McGovern made a short speech, "USAID helps fix bridges, creates goodwill. People are dying of malaria, they're fleeing war, and US aid helps. That's what creates goodwill."

Senator Van Hollen also joined the chorus.

"Billionaires who don’t give a damn about America have not been elected, not been confirmed. They cannot tell American employees they cannot access the building they work at."

Musk's big bombshell

Musk ignited Democratic fury after dropping a bombshell during a live discussion on X, his social media platform, in which he claimed President Trump was ready to shut USAID down.

"I actually checked with him a few times," Musk said. "I said, 'Are you sure?' 'Yes. So we're shutting it down."

Trump himself stopped short of confirming that outright. But his comments to media on Sunday night were just as ominous. He called USAID a bloated bureaucracy run by "radical lunatics."

"We're getting them out, and then we’ll make a decision," he said.

That decision, it seems, is already in motion.

Over the past week, USAID has been gutted. Senior officials placed on leave. Contractors fired en masse. On Saturday, the agency's two top security chiefs were put on administrative leave after refusing to grant access to a team sent by Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Across the world, USAID contractors found themselves stranded, cut off from official systems and left in limbo

Musk has been given wide latitude by Trump to trim down government waste. He has started with USAID, with its sprawling $38.1 billion budget.

World's biggest spender on aid

For decades, USAID has been one of Washington's most powerful tools of influence and foreign policy, funneling aid to disaster zones, fragile democracies, and war-ravaged regions.

The US is the world's biggest spender on international development, and USAID operates in more than 100 countries, providing everything from food security to health services to education programs. The vast majority of that money is spent in Eurasia, sub-Saharan Africa, and Europe — primarily on humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Now, those efforts may be headed to a halt. Trump's move to freeze foreign aid last month left humanitarian groups around the world scrambling. Many rely almost entirely on grants from USAID.

In Washington, speculation is rife over what happens next. The prevailing theory among current and former officials is that USAID could be folded into the State Department in a vastly reduced form, if it survives at all.