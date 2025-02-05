President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's wife, Emine Erdogan, has met with Latifa al Durubi, the wife of Syrian President Ahmad al-Shaara.

During the meeting, which took place at the State Guesthouse in the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdogan and al Durubi exchanged views on humanitarian aid, social solidarity, empowerment of women, and the role of education.

They also discussed the steps that Türkiye and Syria can take together for women and children who have suffered the most from the war.

Al Durubi expressed her gratitude to Türkiye for its support in the reconstruction of Syria.