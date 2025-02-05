More than 2,500 earthquakes have been recorded in the Aegean Sea along the Santorini-Yamurgi fault line since June 2024.

In a statement from the Seismology Laboratory of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (EKPA), it was reported that over 200 tremors had been recorded in the Santorini-Yamurgi region in the past 48 hours alone, bringing the total seismic activity since 2024 to more than 2,500.

The statement noted similarities between the recent tremors and the seismic activity observed in 2011-2012. It also highlighted that microearthquakes growing in magnitude to 4.0 or higher could indicate active volcanic activity in the region.

Meanwhile, according to reports in the Greek media, around 9,000 people, including visitors and local residents, have left Santorini over fears of a major earthquake following intense tremors on the island.

Airlines have also scheduled additional flights for those wishing to leave the island, where schools have been closed until Friday.

An international research team of experts is expected to arrive in the region today to conduct underwater investigations using specialised sensor-equipped devices.