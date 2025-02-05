TÜRKİYE
Turkish defence giant Aselsan opens office in Oman
Aselsan's presence in Muscat is expected to offer new opportunities for bilateral knowledge transfer and capacity-building activities.
The opening ceremony was held with the participation of Türkiye's Defence Industries chief Haluk Gorgun (centre), Türkiye's Ambassador to Muscat Muhammet Hekimoglu (right) and Ahmet Akyol, General Manager of ASELSAN (left). / Photo: AA
February 5, 2025

Aselsan, one of Türkiye's leading defence companies, has opened an office in Oman, a Gulf nation.

"The new office opened in Muscat, the capital of Oman, will be part of Aselsan's efforts to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and Gulf region, which currently has offices and subsidiaries in Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan," the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Oman office will contribute to Aselsan's global advancement as it produces the best products in its field, develops game-changing technologies, and expands its exports, the statement added.

"Aselsan's presence in Oman will offer new opportunities for knowledge transfer and capacity-building activities between the two countries," it noted.

"This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing advanced defence solutions and developing partnerships in the Gulf region. Our Muscat office will focus on marketing and trade," said Ahmet Akyol, Aselsan's CEO and president.

"We are excited to contribute to the security and technological advancement of Oman, as well as neighbouring countries, through the development of Aselsan technologies, customer satisfaction, and comprehensive after-sales support to end users."

