Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested that Palestinians should establish their state in Saudi Arabia rather than in their own homeland dismissing any notion of Palestinian sovereignty.

"The Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land over there,” Netanyahu said on Thursday during an interview with Israeli Channel 14 disregarding the long-standing Palestinian demands for self-determination.

When asked whether a Palestinian state was necessary for normalisation with Saudi Arabia, he rejected the idea outright framing it as a “security threat to Israel.”

“Especially not a Palestinian state. After Oct. 7? Do you know what that is? There was a Palestinian state, it was called Gaza. Gaza, led by Hamas, was a Palestinian state and look what we got," he claimed, ruling out the creation of a Palestinian state yet again.

Netanyahu also spoke about potential normalisation with Saudi Arabia predicting an imminent agreement.

"I think peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia is not only feasible, I think it's going to happen," he said.