According to security sources, the talks focused on the fight against terrorist organisations, in particular the PKK and Daesh, addressing common threats, the situation in Syria and the Gaza ceasefire.
According to security sources, Kalin met with Khatib and Ahmadian in the Iranian capital of Tehran. / Photo: AA Archive
February 8, 2025

Head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin has held talks in Tehran with Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib and Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

According to security sources, Kalin met with Khatib and Ahmadian in the Iranian capital of Tehran to discuss a wide range of issues on Saturday.

Discussions focused on the fight against terrorist organisations, in particular the PKK and Daesh, addressing common threats, the situation in Syria, the Gaza ceasefire and developments related to the Palestinian issue.

Earlier last month, the Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin and Hamas Political Bureau officials agreed to maintain efforts toward a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group.

Türkiye is a major international supporter of the Palestinian cause and of efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
