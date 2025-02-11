WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestinians reject Trump's Gaza plan, call it 'war declaration'
Palestinian groups have called the US president's proposal to remove Palestinians from Gaza as an act of war, demanding action from Arab leaders and the international community.
Palestinians reject Trump's Gaza plan, call it 'war declaration'
Palestinian resistance grows as Trump's Gaza takeover proposal sparks outrage. / Photo: AA
February 11, 2025

Palestinian groups have denounced US President Donald Trump's plan to take over Gaza and relocate its residents as a "declaration of war” aimed at uprooting Palestinians from their land.

"Trump's recent statements reflect the true face of the American-Zionist partnership in the aggression on our people," reads a statement by the Follow-up Committee of the National and Islamic Forces, an umbrella for most Palestinian groups.

The committee said Trump's plan serves as "a new declaration of war to uproot our people from Gaza."

The groups called on the upcoming Arab summit on Feb. 27 to "take practical and direct steps, and play a vital and effective role against (Trump's) criminal plans."

"The steadfastness of the Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank and inside Israel requires direct political and material support to strengthen their resistance and establish them on their land," they said.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said he was “committed to buying and owning Gaza,” proposing that parts of the enclave be allocated to other Middle Eastern countries for reconstruction.

RelatedAnalysis: Trump’s pledge to take over Gaza is ‘just nonsense’
Recommended

Trump's threats 'have no value'

US President Trump's statement was widely rejected by the international community, including all Arab countries, and many of the European countries.

A senior Hamas official has said that US President Donald Trump must remember that the only way to bring home Israeli captives is to respect the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

"Trump must remember that there is an agreement that both parties must respect, and this is the only way to bring back the prisoners. The language of threats has no value and only complicates matters," senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri toldReuters.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, pausing Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed 48,200 people and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City