President Donald Trump said that he will "take" besieged Gaza under US authority while hosting Jordan's King Abdullah at the White House, one of the many avowed opponents of his plan.

The president on Tuesday continued to insist that he will implement his widely panned proposal to take ownership of Gaza, saying: "We’re going to run it very properly."

He broke with previous comments that the US would be "buying and owning" Gaza, saying that instead, "we're not going to buy anything. We're going to have it. We're going to keep it, and we're going to make sure that there's going to be peace, and there's not going to be any problem, and nobody's going to question it."

"We’re going to take it, we’re going to hold it, we’re going to cherish it," Trump said about the coastal enclave.

"We'll have lots of good things built there, including hotels and office buildings and housing and other things, and we'll make that site into what it should be."

Trump denied that he plans to personally develop property in Gaza, and demurred when asked about his previous threats to withhold US aid if Jordan and Egypt decline to resettle the roughly 2 million Palestinians that the president plans to displace under his ownership proposal.

The president instead appeared to change tune, stressing the "good relationship" with Jordan and suggesting "I don't have to threaten with money."

"We contribute a lot of money to Jordan and to Egypt, by the way, a lot to both. But I don't have to threaten that. I think we're above that. I do believe we're above that," he said.

The president said he believes Egypt and Jordan will agree to contribute "a parcel of land" in each country to resettle displaced Palestinians, but said, "We may have someplace else, but I think when we finish our talks, we'll have a place where they're going to live very happily and very safely."

Jordan to take sick Gaza children

Abdullah, for his part, announced that the kingdom would take in 2,000 children who are either suffering from cancer or who are otherwise "very ill."

Trump said he was not aware of the plan, calling it "fantastic" and "music to my ears," adding he is "99 percent ”certain that “we are going to work something out with Egypt."