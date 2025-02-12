South Africa has vowed not to withdraw its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), despite the Trump administration's threats and aid cut.

There is "no chance" South Africa could withdraw the case it filed in December 2023, Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola told the Financial Times.

"Standing by our principles sometimes has consequences, but we remain firm that this is important for the world, and the rule of law," he added.

South Africa was the first nation to drag Israel to the ICJ over its genocidal war on Gaza that has claimed more than 48,000 lives and reduced the enclave to rubble. A ceasefire that took hold on January 19 is currently in place.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order, halting financial aid to South Africa in retaliation for a new land appropriation law it claims seizes property from the country's White minority, as well as the ICJ case against Israel.

The US also alleges that South Africa is working with Iran to "develop commercial, military and nuclear arrangements."

“The United States cannot support the government of South Africa’s commission of rights violations in its country or its ‘undermining United States foreign policy, which poses national security threats to our Nation, our allies, our African partners, and our interests,” the order read.

"While we do have a good relationship with Iran, we don’t have any nuclear programmes with them, nor any trade to speak of,” Lamola said in the interview with FT.