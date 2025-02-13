Germany’s Social Democrats have acknowledged Türkiye’s growing role in the region and would like to further enhance relations after the February 23 elections, according to Nils Schmid, one of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s closest aides.

“Germany appreciates the more constructive role Türkiye has played over the last four years in the region, with regard to Greece, and the Eastern Mediterranean, with regard to the South Caucasus,” Schmid said.

“We count on Türkiye to continue this, especially when it comes to Syria. Syria is an important neighbour to Türkiye, and Türkiye will play a crucial role in reestablishing security and stability in Syria,” he added.

Despite some political differences between the two governments, Germany and Türkiye have managed to develop good working relationship and a better dialogue on strategic issues, said Schmid, foreign affairs spokesman of the parliamentary group of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Related Türkiye, Germany to resolve defence industry supply issues: Erdogan

Germany elections

Germany is heading to early elections on February 23, a critical vote that could reshape the political landscape of Europe’s economic powerhouse.

Recent polls show Chancellor Scholz’s SPD at 16 percent, trailing behind the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) at 29 percent. Since the CDU/CSU bloc is unlikely to win a parliamentary majority, analysts expect them to seek a coalition government with the SPD to form a stable administration.