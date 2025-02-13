TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Germany appreciates Türkiye’s constructive role in region, says Scholz aide
If Social Democrats win the election, the new government will closely cooperate with Türkiye on Syria to support stability, security, and economic recovery, says Scholz’s aide.
Germany appreciates Türkiye’s constructive role in region, says Scholz aide
Germany is heading to early elections on February 23, a critical vote that could reshape the political landscape of Europe’s economic powerhouse. / Photo: AA
February 13, 2025

Germany’s Social Democrats have acknowledged Türkiye’s growing role in the region and would like to further enhance relations after the February 23 elections, according to Nils Schmid, one of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s closest aides.

“Germany appreciates the more constructive role Türkiye has played over the last four years in the region, with regard to Greece, and the Eastern Mediterranean, with regard to the South Caucasus,” Schmid said.

“We count on Türkiye to continue this, especially when it comes to Syria. Syria is an important neighbour to Türkiye, and Türkiye will play a crucial role in reestablishing security and stability in Syria,” he added.

Despite some political differences between the two governments, Germany and Türkiye have managed to develop good working relationship and a better dialogue on strategic issues, said Schmid, foreign affairs spokesman of the parliamentary group of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

RelatedTürkiye, Germany to resolve defence industry supply issues: Erdogan

Germany elections

Germany is heading to early elections on February 23, a critical vote that could reshape the political landscape of Europe’s economic powerhouse.

Recent polls show Chancellor Scholz’s SPD at 16 percent, trailing behind the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) at 29 percent. Since the CDU/CSU bloc is unlikely to win a parliamentary majority, analysts expect them to seek a coalition government with the SPD to form a stable administration.

Recommended

Nils mentioned Syria as one of the areas Berlin and Ankara will closely cooperate, to support stability, security, and economic recovery that could enable the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

“We should consider abolishing some of the sanctions because we need a quick recovery for Syria. The Syrian people need to see very quickly signs for economic recovery and visible reconstruction success,” Schmid said.

RelatedHundreds of thousands protest against Germany's far-right ahead of election

EU-Türkiye relations

“If there are sanctions which pose an obstacle to that, we need to abolish them in consultation with our international allies. So, the EU should act together with Great Britain and the US on that,” he added.

The veteran Social Democrat politician also expressed hope for the strategic political dialogue between the EU and Türkiye to be further accelerated in the coming years.

“The EU-Türkiye action plan should be implemented. I think it was a great achievement of German foreign policy to have found a consensus among European partners to engage more intensively with the Turkish government and we should continue to do so,” he said.​​​​​​​

Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit