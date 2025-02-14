Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard in Washington, DC, has added a new layer to the evolving dynamics of US-India relations.

Thursday's significant exchange came at a time when both countries are navigating strategic cooperation and diplomatic tensions.

Modi, who is on an official visit to the US aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, met with President Donald Trump later on Thursday.

The Indian premier, known to have close ties to Gabbard, praised her as a "long-time votary of India–USA friendship," in an apparent nod to her well-documented engagement with the Indian-American community.

Pertinently, Modi was the first foreign leader to meet the newly confirmed DNI, who serves as the head of the United States Intelligence Community, which includes all 18 intelligence agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The meeting took place against the backdrop of deepening security and intelligence cooperation between the US and India.

"The discussions touched on enhancing bilateral intelligence cooperation, particularly in counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, emerging threats, and strategic intelligence sharing," India's External Affairs Ministry (MEA) said in a statement.

'That will happen'

However, even as the two leaders spoke about commonalities, another matter loomed large in the background — the US investigation into an alleged assassination plot linked to an Indian intelligence officer.

On October 17, 2024, the US charged Vikash Yadav, a former Indian intelligence officer, with allegedly directing a foiled plot to assassinate an American citizen who advocates for Khalistan — an independent Sikh state in India.

The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York registered serious "murder-for-hire and money laundering charges" against Yadav for trying to kill Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

According to a news report in the Indian news siteThe Wire, Yadav was an officer of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the foreign intelligence agency of India.

The issue surfaced briefly during Thursday's joint press conference by Trump and Modi at the White House. When asked about the role of Gabbard and the likely presence of Indian supporters of Khalistan on US soil, as well as the possibility of their extradition to India, the US President curtly responded, "Yes, that will happen."

Related Trump offers F-35 jets, trade deal to India in talks with Modi

A balancing act

Since October 2024, the 'Panun case' has put a strain on US-India relations, with the Biden administration pressing New Delhi for accountability. Last month, India announced that a high-powered government probe had recommended "legal action" against "an individual".