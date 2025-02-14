A humpback whale briefly swallowed a kayaker in southern Chile, before spitting him out unharmed, an amazing escape that was all captured on video.

Adrian Simancas was paddling off the Patagonian city of Punta Arenas on Saturday when the giant baleen surged out of the water swallowing him and his yellow kayak whole.

Five seconds later a stunned Adrian bobbed to the surface, as the whale's dorsal again emerged above the surface of the frigid gray water.

"I thought I was dead," Adrian told The Associated Press. "I thought it had eaten me, that it had swallowed me."

He described the "terror" of those few seconds and explained that his real fear set in only after resurfacing, fearing that the huge animal would hurt his father or that he would perish in the frigid waters.

"When I came up and started floating, I was scared that something might happen to my father too, that we wouldn’t reach the shore in time, or that I would get hypothermia," Adrian said.

The entire remarkable episode was caught on camera and posted on social media by his father, Dell Simancas, who can be heard shouting "Relax! Relax!" to his understandably unrelaxed son.

"Grab it, grab it" the father adds, instructing his son to keep a hold of the kayak to stay afloat.

"Relax, relax, I'm coming," the father says. "Let's go to shore."