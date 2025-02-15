Workers across the US have responded with anger and confusion as they grappled with the Trump administration's aggressive effort to shrink the federal workforce by ordering agencies to lay off probationary employees who have yet to qualify for civil service protections.

While much of the administration's attention was focused on disrupting bureaucracy in Washington, the broad-based effort to slash the government workforce was affecting a far wider range of workers.

As layoff notices began to go out, agency by agency, this week, federal employees from Michigan to Florida were left reeling after being told that their services were no longer required.

Many of those affected say they had already accepted the administration's deferred resignation offer, under which they were supposed to be paid until 30 September if they agreed to quit.

That left some wondering how many others who had signed would nonetheless be dismissed.

"This has been slash and burn," said Nicholas Detter, who had been working in Kansas as a natural resource specialist, helping farmers reduce soil and water erosion, until he was fired by email late on Thursday night.

He said there seemed to be little thought about how employees, as well as the farmers and ranchers he assisted, would be affected.

"None of this has been done thoughtfully or carefully," he said.

Federal workforce reductions

The White House and Office of Personnel Management, which serves as a human resources department for the federal government, declined to say on Friday how many probationary workers, who generally have less than a year on the job, have so far been dismissed.

According to government data maintained by OPM, 220,000 workers had been in their roles for less than a year as of March 2024.

The White House also did not respond to questions about why people who had accepted the buyout had still received layoff notices.

OPM has given agencies until 8 pm on Tuesday to issue layoff notices, according to a person familiar with the plan who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly.

The probationary layoffs are the latest salvo in the new administration's sweeping efforts to reduce the size of the federal workforce, which are being led by billionaire Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump, in an executive order on Tuesday, instructed agency leaders to plan for "large-scale reductions" after their initial attempt to downsize the workforce — the voluntary buyout —was accepted by only 75,000 workers.

Layoffs get underway

At the Department of Veterans Affairs, the dismissals have included researchers working on cancer treatment, opioid addiction, prosthetics and burn pit exposure, US Senator Patty Murray, a Democrat, said on Thursday.